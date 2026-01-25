2 days after order banning sale of non-veg food on Republic Day triggered storm, Odisha’s Koraput district revokes it

The Koraput district administration in Odisha has withdrawn its order banning the sale of non-vegetarian food on Republic Day after facing strong criticism. (File photo)

The Koraput district administration in Odisha on Sunday revoked its controversial order prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day.

“The instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after careful consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” read a fresh notification issued by the administration.

Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan had on Friday issued the order, directing tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of civic bodies in the district to issue official notifications in their jurisdictions to prohibit the sale of non-vegetarian food. This subsequently created a controversy, with many taking to social media, saying the collector had no authority to issue such an order.