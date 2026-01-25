2 days after order banning sale of non-veg food on Republic Day triggered storm, Odisha’s Koraput district revokes it

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Koraput district administration in Odisha on Sunday revoked its controversial order prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day.
“The instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after careful consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” read a fresh notification issued by the administration.
Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan had on Friday issued the order, directing tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of civic bodies in the district to issue official notifications in their jurisdictions to prohibit the sale of non-vegetarian food. This subsequently created a controversy, with many taking to social media, saying the collector had no authority to issue such an order.
Officials familiar with the matter said that during a preparatory meeting, some people had flagged the sale of non-vegetarian food items in major urban areas at a time when students participate in patriotic march-pasts.
Citing that Koraput is a predominantly tribal region, with Scheduled Tribes comprising over 50% of the district’s population, there was a growing demand for the withdrawal of the order.
Collector Mahajan did not respond to calls and messages seeking a response on the matter.
