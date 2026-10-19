Found locked in a tiny cage in Maharashtra, orangutan returns home to Indonesia

In what is likely the first repatriation of a wild animal rescued in India to its country of origin, a male orangutan rescued from illegal wildlife trade in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrived in Indonesia on Monday.

The primate was housed at Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), a Vantara entity, since March 2025 on the order of a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee (HPC), headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Verma.

According to people aware of developments, the orangutan was transported in a private plane from Ahmedabad under the supervision of officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Vantara staff, and a small team of officials from the Indonesian government. The primate reached Jakarta on Monday morning, it has been learnt.