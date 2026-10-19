Found locked in a tiny cage in Maharashtra, orangutan returns home to Indonesia

In what is likely the first repatriation of a wild animal rescued in India to its country of origin, a male orangutan rescued from illegal wildlife trade in Maharashtra’s Thane district arrived in Indonesia on Monday.
The primate was housed at Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), a Vantara entity, since March 2025 on the order of a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee (HPC), headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Verma.
According to people aware of developments, the orangutan was transported in a private plane from Ahmedabad under the supervision of officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Vantara staff, and a small team of officials from the Indonesian government. The primate reached Jakarta on Monday morning, it has been learnt.
Officials from India, who have travelled on the private plane, will oversee its handover into a quarantine area, as per protocol. The animal is likely to be transferred to a rehabilitation centre after its quarantine period.
Airport authorities, Customs and airline companies often collaborate to deport live animals smuggled into India. However, in this case, the animal was seized far inside India’s territory.
The orangutan was initially sent to the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur. It was subsequently transferred to Vantara on the orders of a Supreme Court panel.
Found in a cramped cage inside a bathroom
The primate, believed to be about three years old, was housed in a cramped cage inside a bathroom at the Palava City housing complex in Dombivli. A part of a large suspected trafficked wildlife consignment, it was rescued during a raid by the Thane Forest Division.
The primate was initially sent to the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Nagpur. It was subsequently transferred to Vantara on the orders of the Supreme Court panel.
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Maharashtra’s then chief wildlife warden, M Srinivasa Rao, had directed the Gorewada Zoo on March 1, 2025, to transfer the animal to GZRCC for proper rehabilitation until its final repatriation. This directive cited the Supreme Court HPC’s view that keeping the orangutan in a local zoo might not be suitable, according to official records.
A repatriation process, in coordination with Indonesia, was already underway for the same animal in 2025 when the HPC ordered the primate’s transfer, and Indonesia had issued an import permit, as per official records.
Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which regulates cross-border trade in animals and plants, orangutans are listed under Appendix I, restricting their trade strictly to purposes such as research, transfers between recognised zoos, and breeding projects. The international treaty encourages repatriation if it is feasible. India’s Wildlife Protection Act also mandates the same after consultation with the likely country of origin or export.