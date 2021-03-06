‘Optimal utilisation of resources key to better coordination of forces’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed his appreciation for the courage displayed by India’s soldiers during the standoff with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, and said that the optimal utilisation of resources and the rationalisation of manpower are key to better coordination between the forces.

Singh was addressing the military top brass at the Combined Commanders Conference, which is being held at Kevadia in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference on Saturday.

At the meet, Singh expressed his “heartfelt appreciation and respect to the selfless courage displayed by the soldiers during the Eastern Ladakh standoff with PLA,” the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said in a statement.

Tweeting later, Singh said, “We are working towards increasing jointness in the armed forces. The optimal utilisation of our resources and rationalisation of manpower holds the key to jointness and better coordination between the forces. The armed forces are capable to protect our nation’s interests. India has nurtured close relations and partnerships with like-minded countries to further the common security interests.”

He said India’s national interests are “defined by the elements of national integration, sovereignty, sociology-economic development, conservation of our values and peaceful and harmonious region and world. We are committed to protect the territorial integrity and ensure peace in the region.”

The Combined Commanders Conference is taking place even as India and China are involved in senior military commander-level talks to disengage and de-escalate the standoff.

Highlighting that this will be the first time that JCOs and other ranks would participate in such a conference, Singh called it a “step taken in right direction”.