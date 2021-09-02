scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

OPS wife dead, Stalin, Sasikala offer condolences

Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted general secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, met Panneerselvam and expressed condolences at the hospital.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
September 2, 2021 4:30:59 am
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala with party leader O Panneerselvam in Chennai.

P Vijayalakshmi, wife of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, died at a Chennai hospital after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. She was 66. Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted general secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, met Panneerselvam and expressed condolences at the hospital. This was Sasikala’s first formal meeting with Panneerselvam after he raised a revolt against her leadership after J Jayalalithaa’s death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement