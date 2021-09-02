OPS wife dead, Stalin, Sasikala offer condolences

P Vijayalakshmi, wife of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, died at a Chennai hospital after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. She was 66. Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted general secretary of AIADMK, V K Sasikala, met Panneerselvam and expressed condolences at the hospital. This was Sasikala’s first formal meeting with Panneerselvam after he raised a revolt against her leadership after J Jayalalithaa’s death.