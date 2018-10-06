OPS met me, promised to join me to oppose EPS: Dhinakaran

T T V Dhinakaran in Chennai on Friday. (PTI photo) T T V Dhinakaran in Chennai on Friday. (PTI photo)

T T V Dhinakaran, the AIADMK rebel who now heads Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), on Friday said that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) had made many attempts to strike a compromise deal and join his camp.

Speaking to the media, Dhinakaran said that his first meeting with OPS was in July 2017, after his release from Tihar prison in connection with a Delhi Police case. After his return, Dhinakaran said, OPS sent a message through a mutual friend seeking to meet.

“I discussed with my party leaders and decided to meet him at the friend’s house. I think it was July 12. During the meeting, OPS said he made a mistake (by leaving the party challenging party chief Sasikala in early 2017). He said he was in a hurry. He said he would speak to his MLAs and others, promised that he would join me to oppose Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. I never wanted to tell anyone except my party leaders. OPS is an old friend, elder to me, he was in party much before I joined,” Dhinakaran said.

When asked why he was revealing this now, Dhinakaran said OPS had been making statements against him and the Sasikala family while privately trying to strike a deal.

“He was trying to meet me in private. Not only OPS but his brother, son, relatives. They were all in touch with me. OPS’s brother expressed his wish to join my party. He said OPS also wants to come back. I told him OPS could come to my home and meet me anytime. But OPS continued to spread lies about me. Two weeks ago, our mutual friend again contacted me, conveying OPS’s wish to meet me with a promise that he is ready to accept me as a leader and that he will make me sit where CM EPS is sitting. I refused to meet. I am revealing this now because I want to put an end to this,” Dhinakaran said.

While the alleged meeting of Dhinakaran and OPS happened in July 2017, OPS and EPS factions of AIADMK merged in August 2017 and ousted both Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party.

Speaking to the media Friday , OPS admitted he met Dhinakaran in July 2017, but denied trying to meet him again last month.

“I met him after a mutual friend arranged it. I felt I should intiate an open talk with Dhinakaran as he was making statements that he would topple the government. But during the conversation, he sounded the same, he hadn’t changed a bit. He sounded as if he wanted to become CM. I realised that my attempt was futile. What made me meet Dhinakaran was courtesy, as my aim was to ensure stability of the government,” he said.

Dhinakaran’s claim that his brother met him for a compromise was also false, OPS added.

Senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy said Dhinakaran’s allegations were to confuse AIADMK cadres. “He was thrown out of AIADMK a decade ago. He made a comeback with the help of his aunt (Sasikala). His attempt to confuse party cadres will not succeed, both partymen and the public will defeat him,” Munusamy said.

