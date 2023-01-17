Opp’s negative campaign to damage PM negated by Supreme Court response: BJP resolution

ACCUSING THE Opposition of running a “negative campaign” to “damage the Prime Minister personally”, the BJP, in its political resolution proposed at the two-day national executive meeting which began on Monday, said the “issues… were negated by the legal response” of the Supreme Court.

“The Opposition had unleashed a negative campaign which included abusive language and negative tone to damage the Prime Minister personally. The issues went up to the Supreme Court and they were negated by the legal response — be it the Rafale issue, demonetisation, money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Vista project, or even reservation for the economically weaker section,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while briefing the media on the political resolution. She said the court had given a favourable judgment on these issues.

“The intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good of the country has been reaffirmed,” said the resolution. “The intention of the Prime Minister has been cleared… Prime Minister Modi is seen as an incorruptible leader who works for the country,” said Sitharaman.

The political resolution, moved by Union Law Minister and party leader from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju, and seconded by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior Karnataka minister Govind Karjol, also lauded Modi for “raising India’s prestige at global forums”.

Praising the party’s Gujarat Assembly win and “turning anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency”, the resolution noted that the results would have an “impact” on the upcoming elections. It said the party had won most of the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Gujarat.

The resolution said Modi had succeeded in building a bridge between the common people and the government through “non-political platforms like Mann ki Baat”. It hailed the “success” of the Tiranga Yatra campaign and Kashi Tamil Sangamam. “The role of the Prime Minister in taking forward the cultural and spiritual issue has been consistent, and his role in reviving the cultural heritage has been appreciated,” said Sitharaman.

The political resolution also lauded party president J P Nadda’s contribution to the party. Responding to a question, Sitharaman said the meeting had not discussed an extension of Nadda’s term so far. While Nadda’s term is set to end by month-end, he is expected to get a year’s extension.

The BJP’s national executive is meeting in the national capital for two days to discuss the party’s preparations for the nine state elections coming up this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.