Opposition unity sign of PM Modi’s popularity, NDA will win in 2019: Smriti Irani

A united Opposition was proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, said Union textile minister Smriti Irani on Saturday while interacting with mediapersons in Ahmedabad as part of the NDA government’s outreach initiative to mark the completion of four years in power.

“The coming together of all Opposition parties (against BJP) is the biggest example of Narendra Modi’s prowess and popularity. Opposition has given a back-handed compliment to Prime Minister that they cannot fight alone,” Irani said.

She expressed confidence that despite a united Opposition, the BJP-led NDA will get clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and form the government.

Irani also targeted Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is part of the “consolidated Opposition” for allegedly indulging in targeted killings of BJP workers in West Bengal.

“Today, the West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order, it has failed in giving justice to the people of Bengal regarding the political killings. And it is not only a subject of anguish for the BJP workers, but can be a matter of concern for the entire country. Because this is the same party which is part of a consolidated Opposition, which is giving challenge to Narendra Modi,” she said.

Irani, however, parried queries on hike in the prices of petrol and diesel and when they will be reduced.

