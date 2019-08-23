Opposition unites to seek release of J&K leaders, divided on Article 370

Over a fortnight after the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked, the state divided into two Union territories and an unprecedented clampdown imposed, Opposition parties Thursday held their first joint protest demanding immediate release of political leaders under detention and restoration of normalcy. However, the divergence in views in the Opposition camp on the BJP government’s Kashmir move was clearly visible once again.

While parties like BSP, NCP and the AAP were not present, the Trinamool Congress and DMK were silent on Article 370 and bifurcation of the state and instead confined themselves to demanding the release of detained leaders. Leaders of the Congress, Left parties and RJD, on the other hand, slammed the BJP government for revoking the special status, arguing that its Kashmir gambit was an assault on the Constitution and democracy, and asked everyone to prepare for a “long fight”.

The Congress as also the Opposition camp had been divided on abrogation of the special status. Hence, the DMK, which brought all the parties together, had consciously confined the protest to demanding the release of detained leaders. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said Article 370 was added to the Constitution of India after much deliberation and “any further change could have been brought only on the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of J&K”.

Arguing that 95 per cent of the people of India “do not know what the Kashmir issue is,” he said, “the ruling party has played a great joke with the Constitution. Whatever they have done with the state of J&K was totally unconstitutional…” Claiming that the media is being pressured and controlled, he said “these are signs of dictatorship and autocracy” and argued “we are no more living in a democracy… if we fail to understand that we are living in a fool’s paradise”.

Azad said what is happening in Kashmir is hidden from everyone, including the three former chief ministers. “I would like to tell the government that you cannot hold the siege anymore,” he said. Azad and other Opposition leaders, including CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, Trinamool Congress’s Dinesh Trivedi, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav and RJD’s Manoj Jha asked the government to remove the communications blackout and other restrictions immediately.

Trivedi said, “We have come here with only one point… whatever had to be is getting discussed. The only issue today is… if the people of J&K are in trouble… it is our duty to stand in solidarity with them… our political leaders who have been taken behind bars… we want them… please tell us what is the crime they have done that you have suddenly taken them behind bars. So today’s meeting has only one agenda… please release the political detainees.”

Raja, on the other hand, said, “The abrogation of Article 370 was an unconstitutional act. The abrogation was undemocratic. It was a move to debase and undermine the federal principles of our democracy. It is an assault on very democracy of our country… Scrapping Article 370, downgrading the J&K state as Union territories is nothing but a sinister design on part of the BJP to push through the RSS agenda. Modi government is a government controlled by RSS and RSS wants to push through its agenda of Hindu Rashtra and is demolishing everything we have built in the country after Independence.”

In a resolution passed during the protest, the Opposition parties said as a consequence of abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution without holding consultations with the people of Jammu and Kashmir or their representatives, an undeclared state of Emergency had come into force in the Valley.

“We stand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their difficult hour. The decisions taken by the Union government to impose a complete communication blackout and the continued detention of former chief ministers and political leaders… members of civil society and even innocent citizens running into thousands are matters of serious concern. There has been a chilling crackdown on free speech and the right of assembly. Such actions go against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India and need to be immediately reversed. We demand immediate release of all public representatives of mainstream political parties and innocent citizens,” the resolution stated.

Samajwadi Party’s Yadav asked why political leaders were in detention if the situation in Kashmir was normal. “The way they (Centre) have bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow they will say Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are large states and hence, unmanageable. They will divide these states into multiple Union territories, appoint lieutenant governors and run proxy governments,” he said.

Yechury alleged that the Centre had manipulated the Constitution and the process had started months ago, when the ruling BJP withdrew from the coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir. “All this is part of a larger conspiracy. They want to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by abrogating the Constitution itself,” he said.