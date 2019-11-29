Opposition to Venkaiah Naidu: Surprises shouldn’t be sprung by bringing Bills without notice

Opposition parties are learnt to have told Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday that no “surprises” should be sprung in the nature of Bills introduced without adequate notice.

Ordinarily, Bills or any discussion are taken up in the House only when the business advisory committee (BAC) has allocated time for them. That is why the Opposition members mentioned the matter to Naidu during a BAC meeting on Thursday.

Since the last session, the Opposition has alleged, several important Bills, including the one of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, were tabled without adequate notice. Some others – such as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention), National Investigation Agency (Amendment), Right to Information and National Medical Commission Bills – were passed without adequate legislative scrutiny, opposition parties maintain.

Sources said the Opposition, which has been under fire from the Chair for a walkout by some parties during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply to the discussion on economic crisis on Wednesday, also mentioned images and videos taken during the speech in the Upper House on Wednesday which showed several ministers dozing in the background during Sitharaman’s reply.

“We told him that we at least sat through for quite some time. The quality of the speech was clear when ministers themselves slept off. The Chairman did not respond, but BJP members did ask ‘who was asleep’,” a source said.

Naidu had pulled up Opposition leaders on Wednesday for interrupting Sitharaman’s speech. He had said that some leaders, “claiming to be speaking on behalf of the whole Opposition”, met him in his chamber after the House was adjourned until 2 pm and sought more time to be given for the short-duration discussion on the state of the economy. They even assured him that if their suggestion was agreed to, they would cooperate in passage of the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill listed for Wednesday, Naidu had pointed out.

The Chairman had said: “Keeping in view the importance of this issue relating to economy, and in view of the request of Opposition leaders and their assurance, I agreed to allow more time for discussion, though as per rule, (a) short-duration discussion is allowed only for two-and-a-half hours.”

Naidu had expressed concern that after 24 members spoke on the economy for about three-and-a-half hours from 2 pm, when Sitharaman started her reply around 5.30 pm, some Opposition members started questioning her and interrupting her.

Rajya Sabha takes up Bill to ban e-cigarettes

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up a bill seeking a ban on electronic cigarettes, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan highlighting the urgency to bring an ordinance earlier.

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Bill that seeks to prohibit the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace the ordinance issued on September 18. —ENS