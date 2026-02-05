Opposition to take collective call on impeachment motion on CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A DAY after the TMC said it was considering moving an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress on Wednesday said that the “entire Opposition” will take “a collective call” on it.
Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal said they are “positively” looking at the suggestion. “The Trinamool Congress has already contacted the Congress… I think the entire Opposition will take a call on the matter, which is one of the most relevant issues raised by the Trinamool. We are positively looking at it,” he said. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, refused to comment on the matter.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kamal Haasan raises concerns over discrepancies in electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, urges immediate action to prevent 1 crore electors from being declared "living dead." He warns of potential spread to other states.