Opposition to take collective call on impeachment motion on CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:03 AM IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
A DAY after the TMC said it was considering moving an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress on Wednesday said that the “entire Opposition” will take “a collective call” on it.

Congress general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal said they are “positively” looking at the suggestion. “The Trinamool Congress has already contacted the Congress… I think the entire Opposition will take a call on the matter, which is one of the most relevant issues raised by the Trinamool. We are positively looking at it,” he said. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, refused to comment on the matter.

