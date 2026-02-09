Opposition to move no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

After a week of heated exchanges between the Opposition and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Opposition is set to move a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament.

Last week, several heated exchanges took place between the Opposition and Birla after the Speaker didn’t allow Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to quote from or speak about former Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir. The Opposition boycotted proceedings after Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the memoir.

A source told The Indian Express that Opposition leaders discussed a few charges against Birla during a meeting and will include them in their motion.

“The first being that the LOP was not allowed to speak, and Nishikant Dubey was allowed to say vile things in the House. Second, Birla said in the House that he had received information that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be attacked, and had asked the PM not to come to the House. Then what Birla said about female MPs planning an attack on the PM in the House. We have had issues with Birla. He is not giving the Opposition space in the house,” said the source.

The source added that all INDIA bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are on board with this plan.

Last Wednesday, for the second straight day, Gandhi tried to quote or speak about the former Army chief’s unpublished memoir to target the Modi government over a military face-off with China in eastern Ladakh in August 2020.

As Gandhi repeatedly attempted to raise the issue of national security in the context of excerpts from the book, Four Stars of Destiny, published in a recent essay in The Caravan magazine, the Chair cut short his speech for ignoring its directions not to do so and called on the next speaker.

In protest, the Opposition MPs entered the Well and threw papers at the Speaker’s podium, leading to the suspension of eight Lok Sabha MPs.

Sources said the decision was made at the INDIA bloc floor leaders’ meeting on Monday, with Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LOP Mallikarjun Kharge in attendance.

After the suspension of the eight MPs, Gandhi wrote to Speaker Om Birla, saying he adhered to his direction to authenticate the magazine report but was still prevented from speaking in the House in violation of a “long-standing convention” of members quoting or referring to documents after authentication.

After the House saw several adjournments as Opposition MPs protested, Speaker Om Birla said last Friday he cannot run “such a House”. The Speaker noted that, due to disruptions during the current session, 19 hours and 13 minutes had been wasted.

The Speaker said he wants the House to run smoothly, pointing out that people have elected members to raise their issues, not to shout slogans.