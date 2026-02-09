Opposition to move no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Several heated exchanges between the Opposition and Birla took place after the Speaker didn’t allow Rahul Gandhi to quote from or speak about M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir. 

Written by: Asad Rehman
3 min readFeb 9, 2026 11:53 AM IST
All INDIA bloc parties are said to be backing the move.The Opposition will move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after repeated clashes in the House. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a week of heated exchanges between the Opposition and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Opposition is set to move a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament.

Last week, several heated exchanges took place between the Opposition and Birla after the Speaker didn’t allow Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to quote from or speak about former Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir. The Opposition boycotted proceedings after Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the memoir.

A source told The Indian Express that Opposition leaders discussed a few charges against Birla during a meeting and will include them in their motion.

“The first being that the LOP was not allowed to speak, and Nishikant Dubey was allowed to say vile things in the House. Second, Birla said in the House that he had received information that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be attacked, and had asked the PM not to come to the House. Then what Birla said about female MPs planning an attack on the PM in the House. We have had issues with Birla. He is not giving the Opposition space in the house,” said the source.

The source added that all INDIA bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are on board with this plan.

Last Wednesday, for the second straight day, Gandhi tried to quote or speak about the former Army chief’s unpublished memoir to target the Modi government over a military face-off with China in eastern Ladakh in August 2020.

As Gandhi repeatedly attempted to raise the issue of national security in the context of excerpts from the book, Four Stars of Destiny, published in a recent essay in The Caravan magazine, the Chair cut short his speech for ignoring its directions not to do so and called on the next speaker.

Story continues below this ad

In protest, the Opposition MPs entered the Well and threw papers at the Speaker’s podium, leading to the suspension of eight Lok Sabha MPs.

Sources said the decision was made at the INDIA bloc floor leaders’ meeting on Monday, with Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LOP Mallikarjun Kharge in attendance.

After the suspension of the eight MPs, Gandhi wrote to Speaker Om Birla, saying he adhered to his direction to authenticate the magazine report but was still prevented from speaking in the House in violation of a “long-standing convention” of members quoting or referring to documents after authentication.

Also Read | Om Birla: Over 19 hours wasted due to disruptions in Budget Session

After the House saw several adjournments as Opposition MPs protested, Speaker Om Birla said last Friday he cannot run “such a House”. The Speaker noted that, due to disruptions during the current session, 19 hours and 13 minutes had been wasted.

Story continues below this ad

The Speaker said he wants the House to run smoothly, pointing out that people have elected members to raise their issues, not to shout slogans.

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
twitter

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Citing rules, PMO tells LS Sectt: No questions on PM CARES, relief and defence funds
Citing rules, PMO tells Lok Sabha Secretariat: No questions on PM CARES, relief, defence funds
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement