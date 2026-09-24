Opposition for Parliament motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Express investigation

"The motion is being drafted with legal experts and we'll soon submit notices in both houses on behalf of joint Opposition," said a source in Congress.

Written by: Asad Rehman
1 min readUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 04:17 PM IST
Opposition will soon move a motion in both houses of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh KumarOpposition will soon move a motion in both houses of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Opposition will soon move a motion in both houses of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress sources told The Indian Express.

“The motion is being drafted with legal experts and we’ll soon submit notices in both houses on behalf of joint Opposition,” said a source in Congress.

An investigation by The Indian Express reveals that questions were raised on SIR-related issues within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months . By two of three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, no less.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
twitter

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments