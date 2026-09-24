Opposition for Parliament motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar after Express investigation

Opposition will soon move a motion in both houses of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said. (Express Photo)

The Opposition will soon move a motion in both houses of Parliament to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress sources told The Indian Express.

“The motion is being drafted with legal experts and we’ll soon submit notices in both houses on behalf of joint Opposition,” said a source in Congress.

An investigation by The Indian Express reveals that questions were raised on SIR-related issues within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months . By two of three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, no less.

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