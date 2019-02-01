Opposition parties to approach EC over EVM tampering issue

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said that the opposition parties will approach the Election Commission and submit a document over the EVM tampering issue on Monday, ANI reported. This comes hours after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora ruled out reverting back to the ballot paper.

Speaking to the press after holding an Opposition meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “On EVMs, we have put together a document. We are going to the Election Commission with this document at 5:30 pm on Monday and we have some distinct proposals there.”

“The main issue with the EVMs is that there is a doubt in the minds of many people in this country about the fairness of its system. So we want to create a backup system so that people can be certain about what is going on and they build their confidence in the electoral system,” he added.

Earlier in the day, CEC Arora had said the EVMs have been in use for more than two decades and there is no going back on that front. “Political parties have a right to make their feedback known and their apprehensions because they’re the biggest stakeholders after the voters. But, we’re not going to go back to ballot-paper days. We’re not going to the days of ballot papers being snatched, muscle powers being used for that (and) inordinate delays in counting,” the PTI quoted the CEC as saying.

On the BJP leaders calling the Budget a ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’, Gandhi said, “The surgical strike is going to happen in the next couple of months with Mr Modi and his govt. There would be one surgical strike after the other on Rafale, on Demonetisation, jobs, agriculture.”

The Congress chief also stated that all parties have agreed to discuss in detail three issues — two central and one structural — jobs, agriculture and attack on institutions. They are going to meet and find solutions to these problems, he added.

On the allocation for farmers in the interim Budget, Gandhi said, “You can waive off Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore loan of 15 people but give only Rs 17 per day to farmers. If it is not an insult then what else is this?”

Apart from Gandhi, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, JDS leader Danish Ali, LJD’s Sharad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress, CPI’s D Raja, CPI-M’s T K Rangarajan, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were among others who attended the meeting.