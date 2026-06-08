Opposition targets Government on LPG price hike: ‘Why are BJP leaders not protesting now?’

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The Opposition on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Central government over the domestic LPG price hike, saying it reflects the failure of its economic policies and asked if BJP leaders would hit the streets in protest like they did during the UPA years. The BJP, meanwhile, defended the increase in price, pointing to global factors.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the cost of LPG cylinders had increased by Rs 89 in the last four months and questioned the government’s fuel diversification efforts.
“The flames from domestic LPG prices are intent on destroying the kitchens of common households!! The Modi government has allowed an increase of Rs 89 in LPG prices in the last four months. In Parliament, PM Modi had made huge claims about fuel diversification with 41 countries due to the West Asia war. What happened to them? Why is there paucity of LPG in rural areas till this day?” Kharge wrote on X.
The Congress leader asked if BJP leaders would hit the streets with cylinders in protest against the Rs 530 increase in LPG prices in the 12 years of the Modi government. “Modi ji and BJP leaders used to raise a hue and cry about inflation during the UPA era. Is it not true that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 530 over the last 12 years? Why aren’t BJP leaders taking to the streets with LPG cylinders in protest now?” he said.
Hitting out at the government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav wrote a couplet in Hindi that translates to, “Unhappy with the high price of rotis, the plate has sulked away; every hope that the BJP gave has been broken.”
Accusing the BJP-led government of passing on the burden to ordinary families, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the situation was in line with “BJP model” when it came to global crises. “When global crises emerge, the poor keep worrying while the rich keep thriving. A government that boasts of being a ‘Vishwaguru’ cannot shield its own citizens from repeated price shocks. Instead of planning ahead and protecting households, @narendramodi’s government keeps passing the burden onto ordinary families. For the rich, it’s a minor inconvenience. For millions of families, it’s ANOTHER BLOW to already stretched household budgets,” the party said in a statement posted on X.
Defending the hike, given the global scenario, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no nation was insulated from a rise in energy prices.
“The whole world knows that given the conditions around the (West Asia) war, no nation is immune. Petrol, diesel and gas prices have increased across the world. But the Prime Minister has worked towards containing this to a large extent in India,” he said.
“I feel that till the war situation persists, situations like this will arise, but as we have seen before, prices have also gone down; when the conditions change, the prices will also be lowered,” Fadnavis said.
BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi said the increase in prices was a global phenomenon and not restricted to India. “This is a global situation. However, the rate of increase in India is much lower compared to other countries,” he said.
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