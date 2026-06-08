Opposition targets Government on LPG price hike: ‘Why are BJP leaders not protesting now?’

Defending the hike, given the global scenario, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no nation was insulated from a rise in energy prices.

The Opposition on Sunday targeted the BJP-led Central government over the domestic LPG price hike, saying it reflects the failure of its economic policies and asked if BJP leaders would hit the streets in protest like they did during the UPA years. The BJP, meanwhile, defended the increase in price, pointing to global factors.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the cost of LPG cylinders had increased by Rs 89 in the last four months and questioned the government’s fuel diversification efforts.

“The flames from domestic LPG prices are intent on destroying the kitchens of common households!! The Modi government has allowed an increase of Rs 89 in LPG prices in the last four months. In Parliament, PM Modi had made huge claims about fuel diversification with 41 countries due to the West Asia war. What happened to them? Why is there paucity of LPG in rural areas till this day?” Kharge wrote on X.