Opposition stages walkout from all-party meeting over Centre’s invite to TMC rebels

The Opposition staged a walkout from the all-party meeting on Sunday after the government invited a rebel faction of the TMC, whose MPs have announced their merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The government had called the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told The Indian Express that opposition parties, including the DMK and AAP, joined the walkout.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, while speaking to the reporters, said, “Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognized party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members. These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker.”