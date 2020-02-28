Opposition spreading misinformation on CAA, inciting violence: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Odisha. (BJP/Twitter) Union Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Odisha. (BJP/Twitter)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Opposition parties of spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and inciting violence across the country.

In his first public event after the recent violence in Delhi that claimed 42 lives, Shah addressed a rally in Odisha. “BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), SP (Samajwadi Party), Communists, Congress and Mamata Didi are against the CAA because they say minorities will lose their citizenship. Why are they lying? CAA is a law to give citizenship, it is not meant to take anyone’s citizenship away,” he said.

Shah once again stressed that no Indian Muslim would lose citizenship.

“I want to say here again today that CAA is not going to take away the citizenship rights of a single Muslim, no minority of the country,” he said.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It has become controversial largely because it excludes Muslims. Petitioners have argued that the act is unconstitutional in that it classifies immigrants on the basis of religion.

