Opposition slams PM Modi for addressing BJP workers amid Indo-Pak tension

The Opposition on Thursday mounted a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his decision to address booth workers of the BJP instead of addressing the nation at a time when the “nation wants its leadership to speak to it”.

Advertising

The Congress said the statements by the Prime Minister and “motormouths” in the BJP were not in India’s interest as it only strengthens Pakistan’s “propaganda machinery”.

The government had Wednesday denied the Opposition’s charge that the BJP was politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces and alleged that the allegation pleased Pakistan and its media.

Hitting back at the government and the BJP, the Congress said the conduct of the BJP ever since the IAF airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot is a matter of “great anguish”.

“The Congress postponed its meeting of the Congress Working Committee and various other political programmes associated with it as we thought this is not the appropriate time to be going ahead with political programmes. However, what really shocked us (is that) at a point in time when the nation is looking towards its leadership and when the nation wants its leadership to speak to it, the Prime Minister chose to address booth workers of the BJP,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

“It is unfortunate that at a point in time when the priority should be of further strengthening the nation, the Prime Minister thinks that this is the time to strengthen their electoral booths,” Tewari said.

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav too hit out the Prime Minister for addressing a party programme.

“At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments,” Mayawati tweeted.

Akhilesh said when the entire country has risen above politics to stand with the government, the BJP is busy in making a record of contacting booth workers.

Advertising

Tewari said it Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended political programmes in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday while the BJP’s former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has said the airstrikes will help the BJP win 22 seats in Karnataka. “And then you have the usual motormouths in the government saying that all those who do not participate in the Prime Minister’s rally on March 3 would actually be considered as Pakistanis…”