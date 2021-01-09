Opposition slams govt: Show compassion to farmers, not rules

As the eighth round of talks between the government and farmer’s unions ended inconclusively, the Opposition Friday hit out at the government, accusing it of trying to tire out the farmers by holding meeting after meeting.

“Our farmers are fighting for justice and deserve compassion and sensitive understanding, not merely technical reading of rules. The government and the Hon’ble Supreme Court must understand that while farmers will survive Covid, their satyagrah is for their very survival,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the government is trying to tire out the farmers by holding meeting after meeting. “But the farmers will neither get tired nor bow down,” Surjewala said.

Sharma said that in a free country, the farmers would have had the right to protest inside the national capital and not be stopped at the borders.

Alleging that the BJP government has crossed all limits of “cruelty” and “ruthlessness”, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said “the country has to think whether laws for farmers should emerge from their fields or in made the drawing rooms of a handful of billionaire friends of the BJP government.” She said the Congress will not back down from its demand that the laws should be repealed.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “Those whose intentions are not clear, it is their strategy to give one date after another.”

Condemning the attitude of the government, CPI general secretary D Raja said the government must be sincere in holding talks and sensitive to the concerns of farmers. “The government remains rigid, adamant and arrogant, not accepting the demand of the farmers. It should accept the demand of farmers and repeal the three agri-laws,” he said.