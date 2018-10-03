Farmers’ protest: Opposition slams BJP govt for lathicharge on farmers

Condemning the lathicharge, BSP chief Mayawati called it the height of “autocratic attitude” and said farmers are suffering the most under the BJP. Condemning the lathicharge, BSP chief Mayawati called it the height of “autocratic attitude” and said farmers are suffering the most under the BJP.

Opposition political parties slammed the BJP-led NDA government on its move to stop protesting farmers from entering the national capital on Tuesday and extended support to the farmers’ agitation.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee condemned the police lathicharge and stated that the farmers were approaching the Central government with their grievances and reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP’s pre-election promise of 50 per cent profit over production cost.

ALSO READ | Teargas, water cannons greet farmers on Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the NDA government’s Gandhi Jayanti celebration had begun with an attack on farmers who were marching peacefully.

Condemning the lathicharge, BSP chief Mayawati called it the height of “autocratic attitude” and said farmers are suffering the most under the BJP.

READ | Farmers’ protest: Mild force had to be used, says Delhi Police

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the government’s attitude is “anti-farmer”, and it has “no concern” for them. Condemning the “brutal attack” on farmers, Left parties CPI(M), CPI and CPI (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation said in a joint statement, “This police action, once again, demonstrates the anti-kisan attitude of Modi government. PM Modi has betrayed all promises he made to kisans at the time of 2014 elections.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary said, “Rajghat, Kisan Ghat and the capital belongs to them (farmers). This is first time they have been stopped from entering the capital.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App