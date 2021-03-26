Opposition slams BJP government, calls Amit Shah’s promise ‘hollow’

“And now that there is an election in Kerala, Home Minister Amit Shah is busy giving hollow statements about protecting nuns from harassment,”Priyanka tweeted tagging Shah. (File)

The Opposition on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the heckling of nuns from Kerala who were forced off a train by Railway personnel and some fellow passengers, identified as ABVP workers, who falsely accused them of engaging in forced religious conversion. The incident occurred at Jhansi station on March 19.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning for the BJP in Kerala, promised action, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Shah’s remarks were “hollow statements” made in a poll-bound state.

“And now that there is an election in Kerala, Home Minister Amit Shah is busy giving hollow statements about protecting nuns from harassment,”she tweeted tagging Shah.

She also posted a tweet in a question-answer format, hitting out at the BJP and RSS students’ wing — ABVP.

“Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and demand personal details of young women commuting on a train? BJP

Which political party do these goons belong to? BJP

Which party’s student wing are some of the members of? BJP,” she wrote in another tweet and uploaded the video of the incident.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP for the incident and blamed it on the “vicious propaganda” of “Sangh Parivar”.

“The attack in UP on nuns from Kerala is a result of the vicious propaganda run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and trample the minorities. Time for us as a nation to introspect and take corrective steps to defeat such divisive forces,” Rahul also tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati called the incident “most condemnable” and “shameful”, saying there is no control on crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Uttar Pradesh, serious crimes, especially related to the security of women, are not stopping. This is very sad and a matter of concern),” Mayawati tweeted, referring to the alleged incident of crimes against women in Pilibhit, Gonda and Etah.

“Incidents like these and in Jhansi were nuns from Kerala were asked to get down from the train are shameful and most condemnable,” she added.

Addressing a rally in Kerala’s Kanjirappally, which has a sizeable Christian population and where former Union minister K J Alphons is the BJP candidate in the Assembly polls on April 6, Shah said his party’s “government in Uttar Pradesh will ensure that the culprits…will be brought to justice”.