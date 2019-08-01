Opposition should look where it was betrayed: Prakash Javadekar

The government on Wednesday denied that there was any assurance from their side that the Triple Talaq and UAPA Bills will be sent to select committees for scrutiny. It said that the Opposition had asked for it, but the government had not agreed. It also said the Opposition must look within to see where it has been betrayed.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that any claim that there was an assurance from the government “is absolutely untrue”.

“This was a demand of the Opposition parties,” the minister said, and added that “there was no agreement with the government”.

He reiterated what Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Javadekar said Naidu had “clarified” that “in his term of two years”, which the minister said were the last two years of the previous Narendra Modi government, “of the ten bills which came before the Rajya Sabha, eight have been referred to standing committees”.

Javadekar explained that Bills were not referred because no committees have been formed yet. “Now as you know there are no standing committees” as “they are yet to be formed, because many parties have to yet to give names”. He said in the absence of standing committees, such instances have happened earlier too during the first session of Parliament after a new Lok Sabha is elected.

He said that most of the Bills don’t need scrutiny because they had been introduced during the tenure of the last Lok Sabha and had lapsed. “More importantly, many of the Bills, nearly more than half the Bills, are lapsed Bills,” Javadekar said.

The Bills lapsed, he said, “because Rajya Sabha did not pass them” even as “they were passed in the Lok Sabha”. But since Rajya Sabha did not pass them and Lok Sabha’s tenure was over, the Bills lapsed. “This is why the lapsed Bills are being brought back,” the minister said.

These bills “were delayed for two years” and “people were asking for justice”, he said and accused the Opposition of saying that people “did not get justice for two years”.

Asked about Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment that it was a betrayal, the I&B Minister said that there were no betrayal, and hinted at the rift within the Opposition parties. “Ismein dhokha kya hai? Dhokha toh unko kahan mila unko dekhna chahiye,” (Where is the betrayal in this? They should look where they have been betrayed),” the minister said.