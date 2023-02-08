Opposition seeks JPC probe, asks why SEBI silent on Adani

Even as the government countered Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his Lok Sabha speech on alleged links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, several Opposition MPs sought to put the Centre on the mat over the issue.

Participating in the discussion on motion of thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi said the House witnessed how the ruling party was busy “shielding” the conglomerate when the matter was flagged by Rahul in his speech.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg report, and also on how Adani companies’ shares went up to Rs 4,000 apiece from Rs 130 during the pandemic.

While CPI(M) member John Brittas wondered why the government was shying away from ordering a JPC probe into the matter, Singh asked, “Why are SEBI, the regulatory authorities, not coming out with a statement? Their silence casts aspersions on the interest, crony capitalism of BJP.”

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani Group indulged in manipulation of stocks and accounting fraud. In response, the business house called it “a calculated attack on India, [and] the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions…”

Referring to the response, Kanimozhi said, “If talking against Adani is talking against India, I really want a clarification.”

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra said, “I will only say that we have been fooled… I don’t want to get into (a) Wall Street short-seller’s allegations; that’s not my job. It is a shame for us that these allegations against A-Company were listened to only when global entities asked these questions.”

Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav flagged the issue of price-rise and questioned MoUs worth thousands of crores signed by governments with corporate groups which “do not materialise”.

In the Upper House, TMC’s Derek O’Brien raised the issue of the “boycott” call given by some Hindutva groups against the film “Pathaan” and praised the film for its “beautiful message” and called those associated with it as India’s biggest global ambassadors. On the Adani issue, he said money of the poor and the middle class is at risk.

Digvijaya also asked when did the defence acquisition council certify the acceptance of necessity for 36 Rafale fighter jets — he said this is a question of the nation’s security and there are allegations of corruption.