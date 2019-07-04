Opposition says no to ‘mango diplomacy’ in Bihar Assembly, Rabri calls govt insensitive

Even as the Bihar Assembly discussed the issue of deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the ongoing session, the Opposition led by former CM and RJD legislature party leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday refused the state government’s offer to distribute a basket of mangoes with two mango plants to each legislator.

While Rabri called the government “insensitive” for distributing mangoes to legislators at a time when children had been dying due to AES, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra called the “mango diplomacy unfortunate and a way to digress the Opposition’s attention from AES deaths”.

As baskets and saplings were brought inside the House by the agriculture department for distribution, Rabri told the media outside the Assembly: “The Opposition would not accept mango basket and plants. How could legislators accept mangoes at a time when so many children have died because of AES. It is so insensitive on part of the state government to have come up with this idea.”

Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said: “How can the state government think of mango diplomacy in these crucial times when the state government needed to come out with a definite plan of action to prevent AES deaths in future?” However, senior JD(U) leader and minister Shyam Rajak said: “The government has been only trying to create awareness on environment with the move. But the Opposition has started seeing politics in it.”

Earlier, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey had said the government had taken all necessary steps to tackle the issue of AES.