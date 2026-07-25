‘Modi’s stubbornness defeated’: Opposition reacts as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Moments after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal called it a “big win for democracy.”

In a video message posted on X, Kejriwal lauded the students for the continued efforts during the protest, and congratulated all those who participated in the demonstration. “Big congratulations to the youths and Gen Z, your efforts have led to Dharmendra Pradhan resigning from his post. After such a big agitation, the government’s arrogance was broken by the voice of the people. This is a big win for democracy,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, reacting to Pradhan’s resignation, said that the voice of students finally “reached the threshold of arrogant power.”

“India’s ‘Students’ Echo’ has finally reached the threshold of the arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr. Modi’s stubbornness,” he said in a statement on X.

The Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition further said, “This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt. This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students. Now it is Mr. Modi’s turn to apologize to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons, and pellet guns on them.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Pradhan’s resignation should have come sooner. He further said that if this step was taken by the government sooner, there wouldn’t have been so much damage.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a victory for the youth and a triumph for India’s Gen Z. This win belongs to the crores of young people across the country who raised their voices to demand a better education system. Narendra Modi’s arrogance has been shattered and his lies… — Congress (@INCIndia) July 25, 2026

“Better late than never. This should have come earlier. There wouldn’t have been so much damage. The young generation across the country has lost faith in exams, so the entire system should change. A new system should be introduced,” Hooda said while speaking to media persons.

The Indian National Congress (INC) issued a statement on X, saying, “From the very first day of the NEET paper leak, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have fought for justice for the youth – from the streets to Parliament. This fight will continue until the education system is fixed. Narendra Modi must apologize for ordering lathi charges and pellet-gun attacks on our youth.”