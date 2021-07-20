Opposition raises questions on nationality of new MoS, govt calls it baseless

Congress leader Kharge then joined Sekhar and asked the government to clarify its stand on Pramanik’s nationality.

There was uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised doubts about the nationality of Nisith Pramanik, the newly appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The remarks were expunged after objection from the treasury benches.

Pramanik is an MP from Coochbehar in West Bengal and was inducted in the council of ministers earlier this month.

Without naming Pramanik, Sekhar told the Rajya Sabha on Monday afternoon that the MoS Home is not an Indian national, triggering furore in the treasury benches.

Intervening, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that the point of order can only be raised on the business in front of the House.

Congress leader Kharge then joined Sekhar and asked the government to clarify its stand on Pramanik’s nationality.

He said that Sekhar had raised a relevant point, and “I have every right to know”.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal asked that the comments be expunged. He said “it is an attempt to insult a big leader and a large society to which he belongs”. He called the allegations “baseless”.

Another Congress leader, Ripun Bora, had earlier written to the Prime Minister to look into the allegations.