Opposition raises pitch on essentials, questions govt on GST, Rupee fall

The debate on the contentious issue of price rise finally began in Rajya Sabha Tuesday after a stormy fortnight that saw multiple MPs being suspended while demanding a debate on the topic.

As the Opposition sought accountability over the issue of price rise in essential commodities, the government cited global crises of Covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupting supply chains, and said every country has inflation problems.

The short-duration discussion began with BJP member Prakash Javadekar’s address in which he said price rise hurts everyone and the Modi government is constantly working to check it.

“Inflation is ruling at 7 per cent now and not yet reached the double-digit level like in the previous UPA regime,” he said. Javadekar mentioned that due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine crisis, the supply chain was hit, pushing up fuel and food prices globally.

“This is beyond the control of any country. Not only India, prices have risen in other countries too,” he said.

Javadekar also said that the Opposition had “unanimously” agreed for 5 per cent GST on pre-packed food items at the GST Council Meeting, while it has been publically criticising it as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

In response to the government’s claims, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said rising prices of essential commodities coupled with the imposition of GST on pre-packed food items, which was not agreed upon by the Opposition at the GST Council, and unemployment are affecting the poor badly.

“We appeal to the government as a constructive Opposition. First, you have to acknowledge the problem. If you do not acknowledge the problem, how will you fix the problem?” he said.

O’Brien said that if inflation in the US is 9%, and India’s inflation is 7%, why was the rupee still depreciating against the dollar. He said the government was warned by the Opposition on the implementation of GST, demonetisation, lockdown but the government did not heed it.

O’Brien said the cess and surcharge has been increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent 10 years ago. Two-thirds of it is collected by the Centre, thereby reducing the states’ share, he said.

CPM MP Elamaram Kareem said the government must tax the rich and not burden the common people. In the last five years, the price of rice, wheat increased by 24%, pulses by 20-30%, he pointed out. Cooking oil prices have also risen, making it unaffordable for people, he said.

DMK member Tiruchi Siva said high taxes are breaking the back of the common man and the government must make efforts to improve the value of the rupee.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, “People are fed up. In a democracy, the government should listen to the Opposition. But today, it is not so.” Prices of vegetables to fuel, he said, have risen sharply and people are committing suicide due to unemployment.