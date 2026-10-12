All one protest, says Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc leaders march to Supreme Court

Escalating their campaign for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, Opposition parties led by the Congress drew thousands of workers and supporters to the streets of Delhi for a march to the Supreme Court. Senior Opposition leaders, who were part of the march Monday, also filed a joint petition at the apex court, raising these issues.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said “all protests (against Kumar) are part of just one protest”.

“There are no parallel protests, there is one protest… We do not care who you are, which formation you come from… If you are protecting the Constitution, as we are… we are with you, we will support you, we will help you, we will protect you. And, we expect the same from you. This is an expression of our love for the Indian people,” Gandhi said.

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INDIA alliance MPs with protestors near Bhagwandas Road as they march towards Supreme Court during their protest demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) INDIA alliance MPs with protestors near Bhagwandas Road as they march towards Supreme Court during their protest demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

The “Chalo Delhi” protest called by the Congress witnessed a major show of Opposition unity, with almost the entire top leadership of the INDIA bloc taking part — from Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPM’s M A Baby.

Monday’s march followed days of street protests, first by the Opposition and on Saturday by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of CEC Kumar. The CJP protest saw the Delhi Police detain thousands who took to the streets.

The march also came after an unsuccessful bid by Opposition leaders to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise the Government crackdown following their meeting last week with President Droupadi Murmu.

Gandhi and his counterpart in Rajya Sabha Kharge had earlier written to the CJI seeking an audience to raise issues regarding “the Chief Election Commissioner/ Election Commission of India, the arbitrary arrest of several students, the closure of metro stations; and the cancellation of trains, among other issues”.

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The CJI, however, declined to meet them making it clear that the issues referred by them “are already sub judice before the Supreme Court of India”. He wrote that “convening a meeting to discuss pending cases would wholly contravene the principle of Separation of Powers, an intrinsic facet of the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution of India, and would be incompatible with the established ethics and judicial propriety”.

The “Chalo Delhi” protest called by the Congress witnessed a major show of Opposition unity, with almost the entire top leadership of the INDIA bloc taking part (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The “Chalo Delhi” protest called by the Congress witnessed a major show of Opposition unity, with almost the entire top leadership of the INDIA bloc taking part (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

“In this vein, I also wish to remind you that within our constitutional framework, the Supreme Court of India is not endowed with any administrative powers to deal with the issues highlighted in your letter. However, in the exercise of our jurisdiction under Article 32 of our Constitution, along with other plenary powers, including that of judicial review, we are duty-bound to consider on the judicial side the gravamen of issues affecting the citizens of India,” the CJI said in the letter to Gandhi and Kharge.

The CJI also reiterated the commitment of the court to “preserve and protect the Fundamental Rights of every citizen of India” who are “entitled to seek enforcement of such rights at all hours through the procedure known in law”. He told Gandhi and Kharge that “it would thus be more appropriate on your part to invoke the judicial powers of the Supreme Court of India, instead of submitting a memorandum on the administrative side”.

The petition was filed after protesters marched through the streets of central Delhi along with Opposition leaders. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The petition was filed after protesters marched through the streets of central Delhi along with Opposition leaders. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Apart from Kharge, those who signed the petition in the apex court on Monday are TMC MP Saugata Roy, SP chief Akhilesh, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, NCP-SC’s Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT’s Sanjay Raut, CPI’s D Raja, JMM MP Mahua Majhi, CPM’s M A Baby and IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer.

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The petition was filed after protesters marched through the streets of central Delhi along with Opposition leaders, including Raja, Sule, Raut, CPI-ML (Liberation) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik, and TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh, apart from activists Yogendra Yadav and AISA chief Neha Bora. Almost all the top leaders were seen atop a vehicle, which wound its way through the streets of the capital.

At his press conference earlier, Gandhi asked the CEC to “turn approver” and resign as the Opposition’s fight was against the “bigger powers” that were behind him. “Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake… We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly ‘you will not survive as CEC’,” Gandhi said.

Congress drew thousands of workers and supporters to the streets of Delhi for a march to the Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Congress drew thousands of workers and supporters to the streets of Delhi for a march to the Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Noting that there was resistance earlier, too, but it had not spilled over into the streets, the former Congress president said this fight will continue. “This is like Shiva’s dance and anyone can join Shiva’s ‘baraat’ (wedding procession),” he said. Gandhi also claimed that 200 officers of the government were “in touch” with his side and providing information.

“People are being stopped from reaching Delhi. Trains, buses are being stopped. Delhi has been converted into a fortress. Why is Delhi in jail?” said Gandhi.

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“Why is CEC Gyanesh Kumar not giving his resignation? Opposition leaders were detained for exercising their right to protest. This happened because we have asked the same question as two Election Commissioners asked,” Gandhi said.

Express Investigation | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

He was referring to the findings of an investigation by The Indian Express, published on September 23, that two Election Commissioners in the three-member ECI objected on record 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the Commission under the CEC — from keeping them in the dark to adding new voters and deleting names.

Gandhi did not mention the CJP but reiterated that there are “no parallel protests”. “…there is one protest, the protest is to remove Gyanesh Kumar and then after that remove Mr Prime Minister, Mr Amit Shah, remove these people. We are not going to stop,” he said.