Opposition protests in Lok Sabha, stages walkout over fuel, cooking gas price hike

Members of opposition parties protested against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic cooking gas in the Lok Sabha Tuesday and staged a walkout demanding a rollback.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lower House, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder have been increased suddenly. Observing that the prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by 80 paise per litre and LPG cylinder has become costlier by Rs 50, Chowdhury said, “All the apprehensions we had expressed about an increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG after the assembly elections in the five states have proved true today.”

DMK member T R Baalu also mentioned the increase in fuel and LPG cylinder prices, amid demands for a rollback of fuel price hike from the opposition benches.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the prices have gone up to extreme levels as far as fuel, diesel and domestic gas is concerned. Besides the TMC, other opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, staged a walkout over the price hike.

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre amid a sharp rise in the price of crude oil and that of domestic cooking gas also went up by Rs 50 per cylinder after over four months.