10 Opposition parties protest proposed changes in IAS cadre rules: ‘Subjugating states’

ASSERTING THAT the proposed changes to the IAS (Cadre) Rules are aimed at “subjugating states” through “unconstitutional usurpation” of powers, 10 Opposition parties and 39 retired bureaucrats on Thursday submitted a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, TRS, CPI, AAP, SP and IUML are signatories to the memorandum, which also condemned the “reprehensible conduct” of Governors in Opposition-ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, saying their actions are a “direct attack on the federal structure of the Constitution”.

“We have come together in unison to articulate our consensus and demand that the alarming and relentless depredations of the Union on areas that are squarely in the domain of States be stopped immediately. Matters that definitely require federal consultations must be discussed with the States, instead of issuing unilateral orders,” said the memorandum.

Explained Sticking point AMONG THE proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules is the stipulation that the states shall give effect to the Centre's decision in matters of deputations in case of a disagreement. By making common cause, the Opposition, which has termed the proposal an attack on the federal structure, is attempting to strengthen its resistance against the move.

Addressing a joint press conference later, CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said the Opposition parties, which differ with each other on many other issues, have been “compelled to join hands” to defend the Constitution.

TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Dola Sen, Jawhar Sircar; Congress MPs Amee Yajnik and Kumar Ketkar and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were also present at the press conference where the BJP, the ruling party in the Centre, was accused of reducing the offices of the Governors to its “camp offices”.

“The BJP government has been consistently attacking federalism, usurping power of the states…The Governors now don’t respect the state Assemblies,” said DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, referring to the standoff between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi over the NEET Bill.

In its written response to a Lok Sabha question asked by TMC’s Roy, the Centre on Wednesday said it examining comments from the states and UTs on the proposal to amend the IAS (Cadre) rules to address the problem of “state governments not sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation”.

Nine states have written to the Centre opposing the proposal, Roy said.

Former diplomat Dev Mukharji, who is among the signatories, said, “I leave it to you judge who really is the tukde tukde gang in this country.” Former planning commission secretary N C Saxena said the problem “is political as well as administrative”.

“We need to suggest practical suggestions that will address the shortage of IAS in states. This is partly their (Centre) own doing as the intake of IAS was reduced… Rather than call a meeting at the political level, it is much better if the government sets up a committee with retired bureaucrats to suggest a way out,” Saxena, who also addressed the press conference, said.