Oppositon questions rejection of notice seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner

Opposition leaders have condemned the dismissal of an impeachment notice against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo)

Uniting on the issue of rejection of notice to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Opposition on Wednesday said that the decision undermines constitutional processes and weakens accountability in a democracy.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, along with other Opposition leaders, said the move to reject the notice at a preliminary stage amounted to “strangulating” the entire impeachment mechanism envisaged in the Constitution.

He was accompanied by TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose, RJD’s Manoj Jha, AAP’s Sandeep Pathak, DMK’s Yogesh and NCP-SP’s Rajeev Jha.

“When accountability is adjourned intelligently, then democracy itself stands impeached,” Singhvi said.