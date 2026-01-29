Opposition: President’s address has no substance, a recycled ritual

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Every year, the Union Cabinet clears the President’s address like a recycled ritual, reusing the same set of claims without truth or accountability.”

The Opposition on Wednesday slammed President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, saying the speech was “recycled” and lacked “truth or accountability”.

On the first day of the Budget Session, Murmu highlighted the government’s agenda around big-ticket economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare, while invoking civilisational icons and regional pride in her speech that comes months before key state elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Every year, the Union Cabinet clears the President’s address like a recycled ritual, reusing the same set of claims without truth or accountability.” He said the slogan of “Viksit Bharat” is repeated “loudly”, yet it carries no clear goals, no timelines and no measurable outcomes.