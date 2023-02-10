Opposition points to budget cut for minorities, alleges discrimination

Members from various opposition parties on Thursday raised the issue of lower allocation for minority welfare in the Budget and alleged general discrimination towards these communities.

Several MPs also accused the government of deliberately avoiding a mention of the word ‘minorities’ in the Budget.

“There is no mention of Muslims in the Budget. Muslims are part of this country and they have not sacrificed any less getting freedom for this country. The budget for minorities has been slashed by 38%. Even scholarship (for minority students) has been taken away…. It shows the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is hollow,” Samajwadi Party’s Sahfiqur Rehman Barq said.

N K Premchandran of RSP said: “The Finance Minister is speaking about inclusive growth in the Budget. But a close scrutiny shows that the term minority has been deliberately avoided in the inclusive development. In President’s address, SCs, STs, weaker sections of society, people from the Northeast and J&K are mentioned, but the term minority is missing. It shows this is a deliberate act of discrimination.”

Speaking on budget cuts for minorities, Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM said, “Hum phool thhe aur tumne kaanta bana diya, Aur ab kehte ho ki hum chubhna chhod dein (We were flowers and you turned us into thorns, and now you ask us not to pinch). We will fight, because I have as much right in this country as you have…. Which department of the government has suffered 38% cut?”

Abdusamad Samdani of IUML said, “How can you say this is an inclusive budget when you are the people of exclusion. You are excluding so many sections of society. You exclude minorities, farmers, labourers, women and even the youth…”

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (M) expressed similar concerns regarding the Sikh community and also referred to the controversy around release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. “As minorities, we are not consulted on the Budget…” he said.

DMK’s A Raja and CPI(M) member A M Arif also spoke on the issue.