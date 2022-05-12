Opposition parties hail SC order on sedition law; BJP says Congress govt’s mistakes being rectified

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the CPI(M), the Trinamool Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to put the sedition law on hold, while the BJP reacted saying “the historic mistake done by the Congress govt is being rectified”.

Congress said the court’s ruling was a message to “subjugators of dissent that you can no longer suppress the voice of truth” and those critical of the government must be heard.

In a Twitter post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason and listening to the truth is ‘rajdharma’, while crushing the truth is arrogance. Do not fear.”

Left parties, too, hailed the Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre and states to keep in abeyance all pending proceedings with respect to the Section 124A of the IPC (sedition), till the central government completes the promised exercise to reconsider and re-examine the provision. The CPI(M) and the CPI urged the court to scrap the law altogether.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra termed it a “a great day for democracy”.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the SC order must be viewed in the context of the suggestion of the government that it wishes to re-examine the matter.

“No political party other than BJP had the courage to do this in the last 75 years. The historic mistake done by the Congress govt is being rectified by BJP. Congress has misused sedition law in all its ruling states,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.