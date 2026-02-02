Opposition on Budget 2026: Blind to real crises, fails test of economic strategy

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office in Delhi, former finance minister P Chidambaram said he isn’t sure “if the government and the Finance Minister had read the Economic Survey 2025-26”. “If they had, it appears they have decided to discard it completely,” he said.

Opposition parties hit out at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “ignoring” common people’s problems, with the Congress saying that her speech and the document “fail the test of economic strategy and economic statesmanship”.

He listed 10 challenges identified by the Economic Survey and experts, including the “penal tariffs imposed by the United States”, “protracted trade conflicts that will weigh on investment”; and the growing trade deficit, especially with China; and said that none of this “was addressed by the Finance Minister’s speech”.