Opposition MPs visit Gandhi Smriti, pay tribute to students who died by suicide over NEET leak

A united Opposition, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, went to Gandhi Smriti on Thursday, and paid tribute to students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak. They reiterated that the entire Opposition stands behind the demands of the students.

Opposition MPs were first called to Rahul’s 5, Sunehri Marg residence, where they held a meeting during which the Leader of Opposition (LoP) proposed that the Parliamentarians visit Tees January Marg, where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Following consensus among MPs, Rahul led them to the Gandhi Smriti on a bus.

At the memorial, Rahul and other Opposition MPs paid homage to the deceased students with folded hands and later sang the national anthem.