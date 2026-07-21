Opposition MPs to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over Delhi march crackdown

It was decided that MPs will march to Rashtrapati bhawan from Parliament building in the afternoon today

Opposition parties have decided to widen their protest over the massive crackdown on students during Monday’s demonstrations in Delhi, with MPs set to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan later on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a morning meeting of Opposition floor leaders attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of other Opposition parties, sources said.

According to the sources, MPs belonging to all Opposition parties will participate in the march, which is expected to begin from the Parliament complex in the afternoon as a mark of protest against the police action on students during Monday’s demonstrations.