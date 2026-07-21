Opposition MPs to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over Delhi march crackdown

The decision was taken at a morning meeting of Opposition floor leaders attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of other Opposition parties, sources said.

Written by: Asad Rehman
1 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 11:57 AM IST
It was decided that MPs will march to Rashtrapati bhawan from Parliament building in the afternoon todayIt was decided that MPs will march to Rashtrapati bhawan from Parliament building in the afternoon today
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Opposition parties have decided to widen their protest over the massive crackdown on students during Monday’s demonstrations in Delhi, with MPs set to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan later on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a morning meeting of Opposition floor leaders attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of other Opposition parties, sources said.

According to the sources, MPs belonging to all Opposition parties will participate in the march, which is expected to begin from the Parliament complex in the afternoon as a mark of protest against the police action on students during Monday’s demonstrations.

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

 

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