Suspension of 8 Lok Sabha MPs revoked, Congress says: ‘Lakshman Rekha must include dignity of LoP’

The suspension of eight Opposition MPs has been revoked. Eight Lok Sabha MPs — Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Prashant Padole, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Chamala, Su Venkatesan MP, and Manickam Tagore — had been suspended for the rest of the Budget session for “unruly behaviour”.

The suspension had come after the Opposition MPs used AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Puri and alleging links with sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. Sources said the government wanted prohibition on such activities as a condition to revoke the suspension of the Opposition MPs.

After the revocation of the suspension, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said: “Today our suspension from Parliament has finally been revoked. We were suspended for protesting against the denial of the democratic right of the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhiji to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.” “Parliamentary traditions and rules must apply equally to everyone — not selectively to Opposition MPs. Lakshman Rekha must include the dignity of the Leader of Opposition,” he added.