Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu protest Kiran Bedi’s remarks on state

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi’s remarks that “corrupt politics” of Tamil Nadu has led to the water crisis in Chennai rocked Parliament on Wednesday, with several members from the state belonging to the DMK, Congress and the CPI(M) entering the Well of the House and raising slogans.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, DMK member T R Baalu demanded an answer from the government on Bedi’s remarks, made on Sunday.

When Speaker Om Birla pointed out that conduct of Constitutional authorities cannot be discussed during Zero Hour, DMK members rose in protest and said that they must be allowed to speak since it is a serious matter and the entire state has been insulted.

When the Speaker still did not allow any discussion on the matter, DMK, Congress and CPI(M) MPs from Tamil Nadu stormed the Well, egged on by DMK’s Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran. As they began shouting slogans, they were also joined by Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann and Congress MPs from some other states.

Birla urged the members to take their seat on multiple occasions. “We are giving an opportunity to first-time women members to speak and you are obstructing the process. This is not proper,” he said.

When his pleas had little effect, he told the members to sit down and said he would ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the House, to make a statement. As Singh rose to speak, Opposition members took their seats.

Citing rules and procedures of Lok Sabha, Singh said, “A discussion on the conduct of a Governor can only be initiated by moving a motion. If the members want a discussion on the issue, they must move a motion.”

On Sunday, Bedi had tweeted, “A question with possible answers: India’s 6th largest city Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 years back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+.”