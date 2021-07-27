Opposition MPs disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for sixth consecutive day

Ruckus by the Opposition MPs over alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware and the contentious farm laws led to an abrupt adjournment in the Lok Sabha for the sixth consecutive day.

Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour for 25 minutes but intense sloganeering by the Congress-led UPA members and TMC MPs forced him to adjourn the proceedings till 11.45 am.

Unlike on previous days, TMC MPs brought placards that read “Master of Digital Invasion” and “Big Brother is watching” to the House and raised them while shouting slogans. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee was heard asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House to make a statement on the alleged snooping of politicians, journalists, among others.

SAD and BSP members, meanwhile, raised slogans against the three farm laws, seeking their repeal.

Criticizing the opposition members for not allowing discussion in the house, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the uproar is destroying the dignity of the house.

“Honourable Speaker Sir, through you, I want to tell all the members of the house and particularly the opposition members that there are more than 15 questions related to village and farmers in the today’s list of business. If the opposition members feel even the slightest pain of the farmers, the slightest loyalty towards the farmers, then they should sit in their places peacefully. You should raise you issue through these questions and listen the reply of the government,” Tomar said.

“Due to the uproar, the dignity of the house is being destroyed, the public is also being harmed and the character of the opposition parties towards the farmers is also evident,” Tomar said.

Tomar was replying to a supplementary question asked by Shiv Sena member Omprakash Bhupalsinh about crop damage due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also asked the opposition members to not to raise slogans.

“maananeey sadasyagan sadan mein naarebaajee ke lie competition mat karo. janata kee samasyaon mein bolane ke lie competition karo. aap naarebaajee mein competition kar rahe hain; yah janata dekh rahee hai. aap janata kee samasyaen, abhaav mein competition karo. (Honorable members, don’t compete for sloganeering in the House. Compete in raising the public’s problems. You are competing in 0sloganeering; the public is watching. You compete in raising the problems of the people.),” Birla said before adjourning the house till 11:45 am.

When the house resumed at 11:45 am, it could barely function for few minutes. BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, asked the opposition members to participate in the question hour.

“Important questions are being asked, I request honourable members that questions related to farmers, villages are being asked, you should join this discussion…,” Agrawal said before adjourning the house till 12 noon.

When the house assembled again at 12:30 pm, Agrawal, who was in the chair, requested the opposition members to allow the house to take up the zero hour. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal also appealed the opposition members to allow the house to take up the zero hour. However, when the opposition members did not relent, Agrawal adjourned the house till 2pm.

Earlier, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary attacked the opposition for raising slogans during the question hour.

“While the Prime Minister is working for the welfare of the farmers, the Opposition is creating uproar over such an important issue of farmers. What does it want to show,” Chaudhury said.

The government, which has passed two bills amidst the din on Monday, has listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing today. The bill was introduced on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.