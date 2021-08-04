Opposition MPs continue to disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings over Pegasus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party MPs with bicycles and placards in a symbolic protest over fuel price hike, near Parliament House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice since Wednesday morning as opposition protests over the Pegasus issue continued to disrupt proceedings.

With the MPs of Congress, DMK, TMC and Left parties rushing to the well of the House demanding a debate and a probe into the alleged snooping, the House was adjourned first at 11.15 am for 15 minutes. Speaker Om Birla took strong exception to some MPs trying to hold placards against the chair in an attempt to show them on the live telecast.

When the House met at 11.30, the MPs returned to the well with placards. Senior BJP leader Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, warned them not to “cross the limits”.

“Showing placards in front of the chair is not fair. Please put it down. You cannot do this. This is not acceptable,” he said. The MPs, however, didn’t oblige the Chair and the proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes again.

The opposition has been stalling the proceedings since the house met on July 19 for the Monsoon session. However, Lok Sabha has passed seven bills amidst the din.