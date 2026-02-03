8 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha for ‘shouting slogans and tearing up papers’

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named these 8 members. (Express photo)

Eight Opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha Tuesday for their alleged “misconduct”, including throwing paper at the Chair, for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session.

The suspended members include seven Congress MPs — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prasant Padole, Kiren Kumar Reddy, and Manickam Tagore — and CPI(M) leader S Venkatesan.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named these 8 members.

“These members were shouting slogans and tearing up papers on the floor of the House, so I am naming them all,” Saikia said.