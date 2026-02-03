8 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha for ‘shouting slogans and tearing up papers’

Congress MPs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prasant Padole, Kiren Kumar Reddy, and Manickam Tagore, and CPI(M) leader S Venkatesan were suspended.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named these 8 members. (Express photo)
Eight Opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha Tuesday for their alleged “misconduct”, including throwing paper at the Chair, for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session.

The suspended members include seven Congress MPs — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prasant Padole, Kiren Kumar Reddy, and Manickam Tagore — and CPI(M) leader S Venkatesan.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named these 8 members.

“These members were shouting slogans and tearing up papers on the floor of the House, so I am naming them all,” Saikia said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the resolution to suspend the Opposition members for their “misconduct” and “utter disregard to the House and authority of the chair through reaching the table of the Secretary General and other officers in the Well of the House and throwing papers on the Chair…”

“Having been named by the Chair resolved that the above-mentioned members shall be suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of this session under Rule 374 (2),” Rijiju said.

Rule 374 (2) of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure empowers the Speaker to suspend a member for disorderly conduct.

Following this, Saikia adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, the Opposition members protested after the Chair called another member to speak while Rahul Gandhi was trying to make his remarks on national security, quoting a magazine article.

Following the Opposition members’ protests, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data.

Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
