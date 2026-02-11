Chaos in Bihar Legislature: From ‘ladki’ remark row to physical evictions, why Opposition was forced out of the House

Proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Council were disrupted for the second consecutive day of the Budget Session on Tuesday, culminating in the suspension and eviction of all Opposition members for the day after repeated protests demanding an apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over remarks made against Leader of Opposition Rabri Devi.

The House descended into disorder soon after it assembled, with Opposition members, primarily from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), rushing to the Well, raising slogans, and seeking an apology from the Chief Minister. In comments made during Monday’s proceedings, he had referred to Rabri Devi as “ladki (girl)”.

RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui initiated the protest, saying that the way the Chief Minister behaved with Rabri Devi was wrong and that the Chair should ask him to apologise. As sloganeering intensified, Opposition members also accused the Chairman, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, of shielding the government and acting in a partisan manner.

Meanwhile, Singh urged members to return to their seats and allow the House to function. His appeals, however, failed to restore order.

The situation escalated further when RJD MLC Sunil Singh reiterated the demand for an apology from the Chief Minister and accused the ruling coalition of stifling Opposition voices. JD(U) minister Ashok Chaudhary objected to Singh’s remarks, leading to a heated verbal exchange across the floor. Members from both sides moved towards the Well, with finger-pointing and raised voices.

During the commotion, Sunil Singh shouted that the House was functioning in a “dictatorial” manner and that the Opposition was not being allowed to speak. This triggered louder sloganeering by Opposition members, while Treasury bench leaders accused them of deliberately disrupting proceedings.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the Opposition was disrespecting the institution. Ashok Chaudhary subsequently alleged that Sunil Singh had used unparliamentary and abusive language against him. Public Works Department Minister Dilip Jaiswal, who was seated nearby, supported the allegation, saying that Sunil Singh came to Ashok Chaudhary’s seat and hurled abuses at the Dalit leader.

JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar demanded strict action against the Opposition. In response, the Chairman said that if a written complaint was submitted by Treasury bench members, the matter would be examined in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines governing allegations against members inside the House.

Physical eviction

The Opposition, however, continued to occupy the Well and trade accusations with Treasury bench members. With the situation remaining uncontrollable, the Chairman announced the suspension of all Opposition MLCs for the remainder of the day, before directing marshals to escort the suspended members out of the chamber. Marshals then physically removed Opposition members, most of whom belonged to the RJD, clearing the House for Treasury-only proceedings.

After the eviction, legislative business resumed, while outside the Council, Rabri Devi questioned the suspension of Opposition members as she described the Chief Minister’s remarks as objectionable, and said such language was unfit for someone holding a constitutional office.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties had staged a protest at the legislature gates over issues related to law and order and crimes against women, including recent incidents in Darbhanga and a NEET aspirant’s suicide. During the protest, Siddiqui remarked that the Chief Minister was not in his senses, referring to recent instances of alleged erratic behaviour.

Reacting to the original exchange between the Chief Minister and Rabri Devi, JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak later sought to downplay the controversy, describing it as “bhabhi–devar banter” and saying it did not warrant third-party commentary.

Ashok Chaudhary, speaking after the House adjournment, accused the RJD of harbouring an “anti-Dalit mindset” and alleged that the Opposition had attempted to hijack proceedings despite repeated warnings from the Chair.

Nitin Nabin attends Assembly

Meanwhile, in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday, Nitin Nabin attended the House for the first time after becoming the BJP’s national president, drawing applause from NDA legislators. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary termed the occasion “historic”, noting that a leader from Bihar was heading a major national party. Nabin thanked party workers and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for their support.

The Opposition later staged a walkout during the discussion on the Public Works Department budget, during which Minister Dilip Jaiswal reiterated the government’s commitment to upgrading all major roads to two-lane standards, including key religious and interstate routes.

The Budget Session of the Bihar Legislature, which began on February 2, is scheduled to continue until February 27, amid continuing confrontations between the Treasury benches and the Opposition.