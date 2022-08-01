scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Opposition looking for ‘mehngaai’ but it is not there: Jayant Sinha

Sinha contended that the government has ensured that the ''thali'' (plate) of the poor is full of eatables and the people are shielded from the impact of inflation caused by Covid and the Ukraine crisis.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 10:11:37 pm
BJP MP Jayant Sinha speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Aug. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

BJP leader and former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha on Monday asserted that there is no ‘mehngai’ (inflation) and the Opposition has been looking for it but is unable to find it.

Participating in the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, Sinha contended that the government has ensured that the ”thali” (plate) of the poor is full of eatables and the people are shielded from the impact of inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.

Hitting out at opposition parties for doling out freebies, he said, “There are a lot of the ‘revadi’ people. In Rajasthan also choorma is being made and ghee is being added to it. We have to be careful of those making choorma, sandesh, jalebi and those reveriwalas who are destroying the country.” In a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Delhi people have got a halwaai who keeps making jalebi and he has taken that to Punjab and now since elections are coming, that ‘Jalebiwala’ is going to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.” The MP from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh slammed the Opposition parties, saying they ventured out to look for inflation but did not find it and if they must worry about inflation it is in their own states.

“Supriya Sule ji rightly pointed out that stomach is not filled by statistics, I go to panchayats in my constituency and the people tell me that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that our stomachs are full’. During the COVID pandemic, the free ration was provided to all the poor and everything was made available to them,” said Sinha, whose father Yashwant Sinha was the joint opposition nominee in the recent presidential polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

“If you look at the ‘thali’ of a poor, and ask him what is the price you are paying for rice, he would tell you that it is for free, dal also is available at low prices. The vegetables you were getting for Rs. 10-15 eight years back, you are still getting it for around the same price and at a maximum of Rs 15-20,” he said.

Sinha claimed that the control of the government on the prices of essentials such as flour, milk and eggs has been unmatched.

“This was not possible in your (UPA) time and so the ‘thali’ of the poor is not full with statistics but with eatables and his stomach is getting full with that. This is the reality, you do not like it, you are looking for inflation but you are not finding it anywhere, because there is no inflation. Look at it from the point of view of the common person, we have filled the ‘thali’ of the common person,” Sinha said.

He listed the schemes of the government providing houses and toilets to the poor to praise the government’s performance.

“We have given Rs 5 lakh coverage under Ayushman Bharat, what price rise? In saturation mode, we are giving gas cylinders to crores of people. You are looking for inflation but you are not finding it and you are doing drama in the Well,” he said, slamming the protest of the Opposition in the House.

“People are not feeling inflation because of the prime minister’s foresightedness that he paid so much attention and as soon as he came, he brought in Jan Dhan bank accounts. When COVID came, we deposited money directly in the bank accounts of the people,” Sinha said.

Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number trinity has provided a shield to the people against inflation, he argued.

“‘When the problem of Covid came, we had the infrastructure and financial structure to deal with it,” Sinha said.

He said there were two big “once-in-a-century shocks” of COVID and the Ukraine crisis and the PM kept people protected from inflation and ensured that recovery has been such that India is one of the fastest growing economies.

“We are lower in inflation than the US and Europe. When the US and Europe were around just two per cent, in the UPA’s time inflation was around 12 per cent. We have controlled inflation and did what UPA could not,” he asserted.

He said people want to see Prime Minister Modi in the post always and only a term limit, as was done after US President Franklin Roosevelt won many polls, can stop him.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 10:11:37 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement