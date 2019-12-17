Opposition meets President on Jamia crackdown: Anguished, want judicial probe, says Sonia

Opposition leader stand near the Gandhi statue at the Parliament House before going to meet the President. (Express photo) Opposition leader stand near the Gandhi statue at the Parliament House before going to meet the President. (Express photo)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with a number of leaders from opposition parties, Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to register their protest over the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and repeal the contentious amendment made to the Citizenship Act.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Gandhi said, “The situation is very serious and we are very anguished at the manner in which police have dealt with peaceful protesters. The police beat the students which is not acceptable in a democracy.”

She also objected to the police entering women’s hostel.

The Opposition unanimously said that they had warned the government about the reverberations of the said amendments to the Citizenship Act but the government was in a rush. They also demanded a judicial probe into police action against Jamia students.

Other leaders present at the meet were senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI’s D Raja and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, among other.

The Opposition leaders had on Monday said they would lodge their protest with the President against the government over the police action and the amendments to the citizenship law.

The central government is currently under fire for police’s action against students, who were protesting against the amendment Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party’s S C Mishra said his party’s delegation has been given the time to meet President Kovind on Wednesday at 10:30 am.

