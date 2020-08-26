Mamata asks CMs to move SC over NEET, JEE; Sonia Gandhi says students’ issues being dealt uncaringly

At the virtual meeting of Opposition CMs convened by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Mounting pressure on the Modi government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked all opposition chief ministers to jointly approach the Supreme Court for postponement of JEE and NEET exams in view of Covid-19 while Congress chief Sonia Gandhi contended that students’ problems were being dealt “uncaringly” by the Centre.

At a virtual meeting of Opposition CMs convened by Sonia Gandhi, Banerjee said, “This will be my request to all state govts, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court & postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET).”

Banerjee said the future of the students is uncertain and that she has written to the Prime Minister several times in this regard.

Incidentally, on August 24 and 25, Banerjee wrote two letters to PM Modi. “I would like to request for your kind intervention and to consider the central government making an appeal to the hon’ble apex court to review its decision in the interest of the student community, so that they are free from mental agony and mental disaster. Such intervention is very much essential in the larger interest of the students to facilitate creating a situation whereby the students will neither be subjected to grave health risk nor they will facing a career risk,” she had written.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET, scheduled to be held in September, saying that “life cannot be stopped” and the “career of students cannot be put in jeopardy”. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said both the exams would be held next month as per schedule.

Banerjee accused the Centre of bulldozing state governments “in the name of co-operative federalism”. “We are fighting the battle,” she said.

She also said the central government has not paid the portion of the GST which the state is scheduled to get. “Our government is yet to get Rs 53,000 crore from the Modi government. We cannot talk. They are using their agencies against us,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi said the recently announced National Education Policy was a setback to secular and scientific values. “Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt uncaringly,” she said at the meeting attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress CMs Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Hitting out the Modi government over “attacks on the federal structure”, Banerjee said states were being bulldozed by the BJP-led Central government.

“The situation today…We cannot speak out, we cannot speak freely…from Facebook to everywhere…there is fake news, distorted news to destroy those in the oppositon,” Banerjee said. Soren said the ruling party was using agencies against the Opposition and undermining federal structure.

Asserting that “all powers are now getting concentrated in one hand”, Uddhav Thackeray said, “First we will have to decide darna hain ki ladna hain…ladna hain to ladna hain..we have to protect federalism.”

With the GST council scheduled to meet on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi said refusal to compensate states on GST was nothing short of betrayal by the Modi government.

“In the meeting of Standing Committee of Finance on August 11, Fin Secy, GoI stated that Centre is not in a position to pay mandatory GST compensation of 14% for the current year. This refusal is nothing short of betrayal on part of Modi government,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Restating her party’s opposition to the draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification, 2020, Sonia Gandhi said it is anti-democratic. Seh accused the Modi government of weakening laws to protect environment and public health.

The draft EIA notification, which involves the procedure of issuing environmental clearances to various projects, was issued by the Environment Ministry in March this year and has received thousands of suggestions from the public. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have opposed the notification in the past.

