Opposition meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: Conclave underway, no representation from BSP, SP

In an attempt to form a united front against the ruling government, Opposition parties are presently holding a meeting at Parliament House Annexe to decide on ways to “move forward” and “build an organisational structure” for the anti-BJP platform. Leaders from 17 Opposition parties are present in the meeting. However, there is no representation from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) yet.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the poll results being announced in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana and the start of the Winter session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, mocking the all-party meet, BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded that the Opposition reveal a prime ministerial candidate first before ousting the Modi government.