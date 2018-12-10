Opposition meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: Conclave underway, no representation from BSP, SPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/opposition-meeting-live-updates-rahul-gandhi-arvind-kejriwal-chandrababu-naidu-mayawati-5485908/
Opposition meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: Conclave underway, no representation from BSP, SP
Opposition key meet in New Delhi LIVE UPDATES: The meeting comes a day ahead of the poll results in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana - and the start of the winter session of Parliament.
In an attempt to form a united front against the ruling government, Opposition parties are presently holding a meeting at Parliament House Annexe to decide on ways to “move forward” and “build an organisational structure” for the anti-BJP platform. Leaders from 17 Opposition parties are present in the meeting. However, there is no representation from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) yet.
The meeting comes a day ahead of the poll results being announced in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana and the start of the Winter session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, mocking the all-party meet, BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded that the Opposition reveal a prime ministerial candidate first before ousting the Modi government.
Top Congress leaders present at meeting
Top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot are also present at the meeting. The main agenda of the meeting is to chart the future course of action for forging opposition unity and a front of non-BJP parties to take on the BJP. The opposition parties are also expected to chalk out their strategy to corner the government in Parliament tomorrow on issues like the Rafale jet deal, farmers distress and communal polarisation in the wake of growing calls for Ram temple construction. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called it a meeting of the "corrupt" to "save themselves".
Opposition meeting begins, no representation from BSP, SP
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, Farooq Abdullah, MK Stalin and others arrive at Parliament House Annexe for meeting of opposition parties. Total 17 parties are present in the meeting of opposition leaders that is underway at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi. No representation from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) & Samajwadi Party (SP) yet.
Congress congratulates Kushwaha for telling 'truth to the power'
The Congress congratulated Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha Monday after he resigned from the Union council of ministers and walked out of the BJP-led NDA. "Congratulations to Kushwaha ji for telling the truth to the power. Let's build a new Bharat," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. He said Kushwaha rejected the prime minister and decided to walk out of the NDA as he was distressed by the harassment of farmers, youth, women security and poor by the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Earlier, the Opposition meeting was scheduled to take place on November 22
Earlier, it was reported that the Opposition meeting would take place on November 22. But, according to sources, many parties felt that the date was set without sufficient consultation. Some of the issues that are likely to come up during the meeting are the use of the CBI and ED against Opposition parties — both Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have withdrawn general consent to the CBI for investigating cases in their states — besides the “ripple effect” of demonetisation and the “destruction of institutions” by the BJP-led government.
Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah, Ahmed Patel
Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken the lead in drumming up opposition support against the ruling BJP, met National Conference chairma n Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today. In the past few months, Naidu has met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK leader M K Stalin, and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda.
After today's mega Opposition meeting, there may also be an assemblage of Opposition chief ministers in Chennai on December 16, for the unveiling of the statue of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the event.
After meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK chief MK Stalin met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar's statue in Chennai on December 16. On Sunday, Stalin met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Both Stalin and Kejriwal are set to attend the Opposition meeting today.
Opposition to raise Rafale, RBI autonomy issues in Parliament
Emerging from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Winter session, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the opposition would press for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale jet deal and raise several issues, including the misuse of probe agencies and autonomy for RBI.
Kushwaha resigns; likely to attend today's meet
RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha is likely to join the Opposition meet today after annuncing his resignation from the Union council of minister, a day ahead of the start of Parlament's Winter session. The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and Congress.
Mamata Banerjee who arrived in the national capital today met TDP Chief
Agenda for the meeting includes Rafale deal, farmers, ill effects of demonetisation and GST among other issues
During the meeting at the Parliament House Annexe, the opposition parties are expected to discuss their responses to government bills and issues related to the Rafale deal and farmers, sources told PTI. "Price rise, the ill-effects of demonetisation and the GST, unemployment and threats to the Constitution will also be on the agenda of the meeting," NCP leader D P Tripathi said.
Mamata Banerjee arrives in Delhi for the meet
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached New Delhi to take part in the meeting. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, taking a dig at Banerjee said she should clarify whether the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress, also part of the opposition meeting, were friends or opponents of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal. "When the TMC was born in 1998, Mamata Banerjee and her party used to say both the Congress and the CPI(M) are political opponents," Roy said.
BJP mocks all party meet, calls it a dream to fight and oust the ruling party
Mocking the all party meet today, BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Opposition to reveal a prime ministerial candidate first, before ousting the Narendra Modi government. "We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Who is their PM candidate?" Vijayvargiya asked. He said on Sunday, "It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But first, let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us."
M K Stalin meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar ahead of today's key oppn meet to invite him for Karunanidhi's statue unveiling
Rahul Gandhi tweeted about Stalin's visit to wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday yesterday
Meanwhile, NDA is supposed to hold a meeting ahead of the Winter Session in Parliament
The NDA meet will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Winter session of Parliament on December 11. RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha who has announced his exit from NDAhas been extended an invite to attend today's meeting however, he said that he will skip it. Read the full story
Mamata Banerjee will make a good Prime Minister: Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha
Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee who is likely to attend today's meet will make a good Prime Ministerial candidate according to former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha. Referring to the proposed alliance of opposition parties for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, he said on Sunday, “The whole thing is yet to take a shape. However, as far as she (Mamata) per se is concerned, I think she has all the good qualities to make a good Prime Minister.” He quit BJP in April this year and criticized the Modi government at the Centre for not keepig up with the promises.
Mayawati likely to skip today's key meet
Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) Chief Mayawati, a key player in the 2019 elections is likely to skip today's meeting, and even attempts to convince her close aide Satish Chandra Mishra flopped due to their failed efforts to form an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections. While the BSP President wll give this meeting a miss, Mamata Banerjee, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav are expected to attend.
DMK Chief M K Stalin met Rahul and Sonia Gandhi yesterday
TDP Chief pushes for a huddle in Delhi today to discuss 2019 strategy against BJP
Chandrababu Naidu is pursuing to form a united front against the ruling BJP government, as key opposition parties will meet in New Delhi to discuss a strategy. As various leaders arrive in the capital, is an alliance on cards ahead of the Lok Sabha elections? Welcome to our Live blog.
Naidu, who walked out of the NDA earlier this year, after his demand for special status for his state remained unmet by the Modi government, has been pushing to bring parties together to chalk out a strategy. The TDP leader had, last month, met the heads of several opposition parties and termed the TDP's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country. He had said, "It is for people to sink their differences... Democracy is important."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy are expected to attend the meeting.
