We’ll have a pre-poll alliance: Mamata after opposition meet at Sharad Pawar’s residence

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared that opposition parties will announce a pre-poll alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, insisting that they will have a common minimum agenda to take on the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Advertising

“We’ll work together at the national level. We’ll have a common minimum agenda. We’ll have a pre-poll alliance,” Mamata said after an hour-long meet of opposition leaders at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home in New Delhi.

Terming the meet as “constructive”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said they have agreed to have a common minimum programme to defeat the Modi-led government.

“We agreed that the principal target for all of us is to wipe assault on Indian institutions being carried out by Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS. We agreed to start a conversation about a common minimum programme and we have a commitment that we are all going to work together to defeat BJP,” the Congress chief told reporters after the meet, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | At Kejriwal’s rally, Mamata, Left join chorus to throw out Modi govt

The opposition power meet comes hours after leaders gathered for the third time in less than a month in a show of unity and mounted a blistering attack against PM Modi and the BJP, saying the two should be “ousted” in the coming elections as they are a “threat” to democracy and constitutional values. READ in Bangla

In fiery speeches at a mega rally, Mamata asserted the situation in the country is “more dangerous” than emergency while her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal said people should not repeat the mistake of making a “class 12 pass out” as prime minister and they should back an “educated” leader.

Advertising

Sharad Yadav of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), NCP’s Sharad Pawar, DMK’s Kanimozhi, ex-Arunachal chief minister Gegong Apang, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and Samajawadi Party(SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav were among other leaders who spoke at the rally at Jantar Mantar.