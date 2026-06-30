23 Opposition parties write to Chief Justice of India over SIR

Sources said that parties such as DMK and AAP that are not in the INDIA bloc have also signed the letter along with Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and other parties. (File photo)

Twenty-three Opposition parties on Tuesday sent a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant appealing for the judiciary’s intervention over the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), “biased conduct” of elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI), and “manipulation” of election results.

Sources said that parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that are not in the INDIA bloc have also signed the letter along with Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party, and other parties.

The content of the four-page letter revolved around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country, and its alleged misuse by the Election Commission of India to favour the ruling party, sources said.