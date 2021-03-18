Opposition leaders slam Uttarakhand CM Rawat over ‘ripped jeans’ remark

Newly elected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has been on the receiving end following his “ripped jeans” remark. While the Congress has been demanding either an apology for his statement or his resignation, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said “this was the kind of mindset that encourages crimes against women”.

Congress’s chief spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Rawat’s remarks displayed the “anti-women” face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was a result of its medieval mindset. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar have made anti-women comments in the past, but Rawat has crossed all limits.

“We demand on behalf of the daughters and women of the country that such a chief minister should apologise or resign, because this mentality will not work anymore. Those having thoughts of the 16th century do not have the right to rule India in the 21st century. They would have to go now and this is patriotism,” Surjewala added.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted photographs on Twitter of the Prime Minister, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wearing the organisation’s traditional khaki shorts, and wrote: “Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing.” The RSS, in 2016, had broken away from its 90-year-old tradition and replaced the iconic ‘khaki’ shorts with brown trousers.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, too, said many BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have made similar remarks against women in the past. “The Congress strongly condemns this kind of thinking towards women. We demand that Prime Minister Modi asks the Uttarakhand chief minister to immediately apologise. If you do not do this, you will have to replace him. Otherwise, the women of the country will launch an agitation and expose the BJP leaders and their mindset.”

Criticising the Rawat’s statement, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan was quoted by ANI saying, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, too, took to Twitter to slam Rawat over his comments.

The Uttarakhand CM, however, got the backing of his fellow BJP leader and Bairia MLA Surendra Singh who said both men and women should wear decent clothes. “Women, especially daughters, are the family’s prestige and they must behave in a dignified manner. The basic difference between animals and humans is that a human lives in a decent manner by covering the limbs while animals are naked,” he added.

At an event on Tuesday, Rawat had criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering a protest from opposition parties.