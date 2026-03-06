Opposition leaders slam govt ‘silence’ on Iran ship attack

Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Bay of Bengal during the International Fleet Review held in Visakhapatnam (AP Photo)

The Opposition on Thursday questioned the government’s silence on a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship with a torpedo in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying the conflict has reached “our backyard and while India needs a steady hand at the wheel, it has a “compromised PM”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Narendra Modi government’s “reckless abdication” of India’s strategic and national interests is there for all to see.

Lashing out at the Congress for wanting India to “blindly side with Iran”, the BJP said the country’s foreign policy must be guided by national interest and the safety of its citizens, not by the compulsions of the Opposition party’s “outdated ideological reflexes”.