Opposition leaders slam govt ‘silence’ on Iran ship attack

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Opposition on Thursday questioned the government’s silence on a US submarine sinking an Iranian warship with a torpedo in international waters off Sri Lanka’s coast, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying the conflict has reached “our backyard and while India needs a steady hand at the wheel, it has a “compromised PM”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Narendra Modi government’s “reckless abdication” of India’s strategic and national interests is there for all to see.
Lashing out at the Congress for wanting India to “blindly side with Iran”, the BJP said the country’s foreign policy must be guided by national interest and the safety of its citizens, not by the compulsions of the Opposition party’s “outdated ideological reflexes”.
Several BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya and Pradeep Bhandari, spoke on the issue, calling the Congress “anti-India” and alleging that the main Opposition party pursues “divisive politics”.
In a post on X, Kharge said, “An Iranian ship, a guest of India, was returning unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026, hosted by us, and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). No statement of concern or condolence. PM Modi remains mute.”
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia alleged that PM’s “silence” on the US-Iran conflict sends a “dangerous signal” at a time when global tensions are escalating.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram